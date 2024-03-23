Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $200.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.00.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.70. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $211.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,270,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $1,276,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,159,000 after buying an additional 98,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 116.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

