Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $970.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $970.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $942.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $735.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.28. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $258.50 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $101,276,242,000 after buying an additional 827,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

