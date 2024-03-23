Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $214.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $214.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MPC. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $200.23 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $200.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.57 and its 200-day moving average is $157.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after acquiring an additional 865,418 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

