Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $26.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.56.

Get Delek US alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Delek US

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 139.77 and a beta of 1.31. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 445.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock worth $135,738. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.