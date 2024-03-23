Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. 134,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,211,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Weibo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WB

Weibo Stock Performance

Weibo Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,740,000 after buying an additional 864,120 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,290,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,555,000 after acquiring an additional 340,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after acquiring an additional 401,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.