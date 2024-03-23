Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

PHVS has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pharvaris from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pharvaris from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

