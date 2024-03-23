Wedbush Cuts bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $1.68

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $3.00 to $1.68 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLUE. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.27.

bluebird bio stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $149.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 309,690 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

