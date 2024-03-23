Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 4,280 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II makes up approximately 4.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 1.11% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 942,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $8,610,000. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $7,598,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.