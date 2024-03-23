Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.35. 6,918,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,841,629. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

