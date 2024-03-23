Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.98. 8,579,530 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

