Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 805 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.99. 607,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $227.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.98 and a 200 day moving average of $201.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

