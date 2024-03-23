Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 141,143 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,143 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $37,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,656,000 after acquiring an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,493,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.82. 322,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

