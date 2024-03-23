Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.75% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.83. 26,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,139. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

