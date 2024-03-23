Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJO remained flat at $22.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 233,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,476. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1142 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.