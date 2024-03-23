Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 11,845 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $72.55. 4,169,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,746,208. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

