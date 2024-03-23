Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 103,224 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,224 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 458,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 52,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,472. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.