Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $91.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,121 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $91,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after acquiring an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after acquiring an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.58. 920,229 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day moving average of $145.18.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.