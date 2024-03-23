Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $26.91 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $26,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock remained flat at $50.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,941. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

