Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,908 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,682,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,124,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 709,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 690,600 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6,180.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 650,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 639,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20,304.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 539,694 shares during the period.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PWZ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,643. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.