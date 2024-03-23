Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.59. The stock had a trading volume of 451,544 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day moving average is $157.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

