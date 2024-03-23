Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys Shares of 223,294 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 223,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,733,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. 258,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,858. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

