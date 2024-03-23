Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 97,242 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,242 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

FTSM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.83. 504,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,395. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

