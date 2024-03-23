Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 9,640 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,367,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,700 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,405,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,188,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,393 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 1,481,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,784. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

