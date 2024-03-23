Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 29,249 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 353,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 780.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 128,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,414. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.4477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.