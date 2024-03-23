Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 27,920 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,920 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,474,000 after buying an additional 708,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,704,000 after acquiring an additional 251,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 308,843 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 700,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

