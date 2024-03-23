Wayfair (NYSE:W) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.59.

NYSE:W opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.27. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,853 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $323,144.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,853 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $323,144.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

