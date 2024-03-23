Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $705.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of -1.16. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

