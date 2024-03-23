Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.58. 8,225,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,485,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

