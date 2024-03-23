Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Wabash National Price Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wabash National by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 451.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

