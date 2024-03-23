Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $273.17

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $273.17 and last traded at $271.69, with a volume of 246890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.54.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

