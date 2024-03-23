VS MEDIA Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:VSME) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 26th

VS MEDIA’s (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 26th. VS MEDIA had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of VS MEDIA’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:VSME opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44. VS MEDIA has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $8.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VS MEDIA stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of VS MEDIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

