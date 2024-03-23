Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.88. 216,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,019,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VYGR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The company has a market cap of $489.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

