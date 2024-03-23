Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Trading 3.3% Higher

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €26.52 ($28.83) and last traded at €26.14 ($28.41). Approximately 2,755,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.30 ($27.50).

Vonovia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.26.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

