Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 2.8%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.35 and last traded at $73.00. 1,592,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,481,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

