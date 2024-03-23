Vertcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25,234.66 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $25,234.66 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,751.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.69 or 0.00717647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00133524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00211500 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00058072 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00125811 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,998,860 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

