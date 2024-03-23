Verastem’s (VSTM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Get Verastem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verastem

Verastem Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verastem stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $304.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $100,783.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,817 shares of company stock valued at $107,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verastem by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verastem by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.