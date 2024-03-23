Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Down 7%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.82 and last traded at $42.16. Approximately 414,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,324,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

VERA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Katabi purchased 161,290 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,481,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

