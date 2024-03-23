Velas (VLX) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Velas has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $51.15 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00084019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00020500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00017671 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,570,818,303 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

