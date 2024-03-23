Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 11.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

