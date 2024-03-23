Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,569,000 after buying an additional 70,331 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $479.18. 5,881,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $458.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $357.72 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

