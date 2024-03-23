Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 372.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.18. 5,881,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.72 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

