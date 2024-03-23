Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

