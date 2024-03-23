Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after buying an additional 336,605 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after buying an additional 293,207 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,500,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.21. 196,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,313. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $235.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

