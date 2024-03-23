Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Cut by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,193 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.93. 509,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,762. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

