Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lessened by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $18,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after purchasing an additional 328,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.34. 981,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

