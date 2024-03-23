Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $237.32 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

