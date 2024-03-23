Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,168,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,528. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

