Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 10.2% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $114,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $181.26. 737,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

