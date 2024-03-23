VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 781,769 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 503,708 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $17.97.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

