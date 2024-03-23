VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.45. 2,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 319.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

